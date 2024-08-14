Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Debra Tice, mother of US journalist Austin Tice who was kidnapped in Syria five years prior, holds a dated portrait of him during a press conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on July 20, 2017. JOSEPH EID / AFP
Debra Tice, mother of US journalist Austin Tice who was kidnapped in Syria five years prior, holds a dated portrait of him during a press conference in the Lebanese capital Beirut on July 20, 2017. (AFP)

Biden calls for release of US Marine abducted in Syria

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

US President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for the immediate release of Austin Tice, a former US Marine and a freelance journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in August 2012.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We have repeatedly pressed the government of Syria to work with us so that we can, at last, bring Austin home. Today, I once again call for his immediate release,” Biden said in the statement marking twelve years since Tice’s abduction.

Read more:

US dismisses Syrian denials, urges release of Tice

Syria denies kidnapping or holding US journalist missing for 10 years

Biden urges Syria to secure missing American journalist’s return

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size