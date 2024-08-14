Biden calls for release of US Marine abducted in Syria

1 min read

US President Joe Biden called on Wednesday for the immediate release of Austin Tice, a former US Marine and a freelance journalist who was kidnapped in Syria in August 2012.

“We have repeatedly pressed the government of Syria to work with us so that we can, at last, bring Austin home. Today, I once again call for his immediate release,” Biden said in the statement marking twelve years since Tice’s abduction.

