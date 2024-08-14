Finland’s PM says Ukraine is entitled to its Kursk offensive

1 min read

Ukraine has the right to defend itself and thus conduct a military operation in Russia’s Kursk region, Petteri Orpo, prime minister of NATO member Finland, said on Wednesday.



“Ukraine has the right to self-defense and it’s clear that they can do their operation in Kursk,” Orpo told a joint press conference in the Finnish capital with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine’s state TV shows Ukrainian troops pull down Russian flag in Sudzha in Kursk

Ukraine pounds Russia’s Kursk in incursion as Kyiv makes further gains