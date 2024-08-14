Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo attends a press conference with Latvia's Prime Minister (not pictured) after talks in Riga, on May 24, 2024. (AFP: File photo)
Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo attends a press conference with Latvia's Prime Minister (not pictured) after talks in Riga, on May 24, 2024. (AFP: File photo)

Finland’s PM says Ukraine is entitled to its Kursk offensive

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukraine has the right to defend itself and thus conduct a military operation in Russia’s Kursk region, Petteri Orpo, prime minister of NATO member Finland, said on Wednesday.

“Ukraine has the right to self-defense and it’s clear that they can do their operation in Kursk,” Orpo told a joint press conference in the Finnish capital with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine’s state TV shows Ukrainian troops pull down Russian flag in Sudzha in Kursk

Ukraine pounds Russia’s Kursk in incursion as Kyiv makes further gains

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size