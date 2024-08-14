NATO says base in Geilenkirchen only raised security level, was not sealed off

1 min read

A NATO air base in the German town of Geilenkirchen was not sealed off on Wednesday, a NATO spokesperson in Geilenkirchen said, clarifying that only the security level was raised after a suspected case of sabotage at a German base in nearby Cologne.



“The base (in Geilenkirchen) was at no time sealed off. We checked the water, it is okay, and the base is accessible,” the spokesperson said.



A German military spokesperson had previously said that the base in Geilenkirchen had been sealed off.



