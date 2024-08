Nigeria army destroys 27 illicit refineries, seizes stolen oil

1 min read

Nigerian army troops have destroyed at least 27 illicit refining sites and seized stolen crude oil following raids this week on illegal oil bunkering sites in the Niger River delta, an army spokesperson said on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Large-scale oil theft and sabotage of pipelines have hobbled output from Nigeria, Africa’s top energy producer, and crimped exports in recent years, crippling government finances and leaving President Bola Tinubu with one of his biggest challenges.



Acting army spokesperson Danjuma Jonah Danjuma said around 100,000 liters of stolen crude were seized during the raids. Three vehicles loaded with illegally refined fuel were also seized.



The raids are part of ongoing operations to curb oil theft, Danjuma said in a statement.

Read more:

Nigeria detains tailors who made Russian flags for anti-government protests

Nigeria’s president calls for end to protests against economic hardship

Nigerian military swoops on militants, oil thieves in week-long mission