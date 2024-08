North Korea to open border for foreign tourists in December, tour operators say

3 min read

North Korea will resume international tourism to its northeastern city of Samjiyon in December, and possibly the rest of the country, tour companies said on Wednesday.



The move is a sign that the reclusive country is readying to reopen borders to bigger groups of foreign tourists after years of strict COVID border controls.



“We have received confirmation from our local partner that tourism to Samjiyon and likely the rest of the country will officially resume in December 2024,” the Beijing-based Koryo Tours said on its website.

International flights in and out of North Korea resumed last year and a small group of Russian tourists flew to North Korea for a private tour in February. Top foreign officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, have been visiting the country.



But North Korea has not been fully open to international tourists since 2020.



“Having waited for over four years to make this announcement, Koryo Tours is very excited for the opening of North Korean tourism once again,” the firm said, adding its

local partner would confirm itineraries and dates in coming weeks.



North Korea has been building what it called a “socialist utopia” in Samjiyon, a city near the Chinese border, and “a model of highly-civilized mountain city” with new apartments, hotels, a ski resort and commercial, cultural and medical facilities.



Leader Kim Jong Un in July sacked or demoted some senior officials for their “irresponsible” handling of his flagship Samjiyon project.



Another travel agency, KTG Tours, also announced that tourists would be able to go to Samjiyon from this winter.

