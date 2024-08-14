Theme
A view shows a damaged apartment block following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, Russia, in this handout picture released July 10, 2024. Governor of Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A view shows a damaged apartment block following what local authorities called a Ukrainian military strike, in the course of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, Russia, in this handout picture released July 10, 2024. (Reuters)

Russian border area of Belgorod declares regional emergency

The governor of Russia’s border area of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, declared a regionwide state of emergency on Wednesday, citing continued attacks by Ukrainian forces.

“The situation in the Belgorod region continues to be extremely difficult and tense,” Gladkov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Daily shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces had destroyed houses, killing and wounding civilians, he added.

“Therefore, we are making a decision, starting today, to declare a regional emergency situation throughout the Belgorod region ... with a subsequent appeal to the government to declare a federal emergency situation.”

