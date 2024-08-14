Russian border area of Belgorod declares regional emergency

1 min read

The governor of Russia’s border area of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, declared a regionwide state of emergency on Wednesday, citing continued attacks by Ukrainian forces.

“The situation in the Belgorod region continues to be extremely difficult and tense,” Gladkov said in a video posted on the Telegram messaging app.

Daily shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces had destroyed houses, killing and wounding civilians, he added.

“Therefore, we are making a decision, starting today, to declare a regional emergency situation throughout the Belgorod region ... with a subsequent appeal to the government to declare a federal emergency situation.”

