A Russian service member stands guard outside a military air base after a conscript soldier killed fellow servicemen in Voronezh Region, Russia November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Vladimir Lavrov
A Russian service member stands guard outside a military air base after a conscript soldier killed fellow servicemen in Voronezh Region, Russia November 9, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine targets four Russian airbases in major drone attack, Kyiv source says

Reuters
2 min read

Ukraine carried out its largest long-range drone strike of the war on four Russian military airfields in an overnight operation, a Ukrainian security source said on Wednesday.

The strike, which targeted Russia’s Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk air bases, aimed to undermine Moscow’s ability to use warplanes for gliding bomb attacks on Ukraine, the source said.

Reuters could not immediately independently verify the claim. Ukraine was still assessing the scale of damage, the source said.

Russia’s defense ministry said earlier that its air defenses had destroyed 117 drones and four tactical missiles launched by Ukraine at several regions including Kursk.

The strike on the airfields comes as Ukrainian troops are trying to press forward in Russia’s Kursk region after they launched a surprise operation which has yielded their biggest battlefield gains since 2022.

Since the incursion last week, Russian forces has reduced the number of guided bomb attacks on border settlements in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, the local governor said on Monday.

Ukraine pounds Russia's Kursk in incursion as Kyiv makes further gains

Russian border area of Belgorod declares regional emergency

Russian lawmaker Butina says the West is 'poking the bear' with Ukraine incursion

