This photograph shows a road sign showing the distance to the Russian town of Kursk next to the destroyed border crossing point with Russia, in the Sumy region, on August 13, 2024. (AFP)
Ukraine’s ombudsman says discussed POWs from Kursk region with Russia

Reuters
1 min read

Ukraine’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday he had discussed the Russian prisoners taken during a major cross-border assault in the Kursk region with his Russian counterpart.

“I see that this situation at least forced the initiative from the Russian side,” he told national TV.

