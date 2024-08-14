Ukraine’s ombudsman says discussed POWs from Kursk region with Russia

1 min read

Ukraine’s ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday he had discussed the Russian prisoners taken during a major cross-border assault in the Kursk region with his Russian counterpart.



“I see that this situation at least forced the initiative from the Russian side,” he told national TV.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Russian billionaire Fridman seeks to settle $16 bln Luxembourg dispute in Hong Kong

Kyiv says creating ‘buffer zone’ in Kursk region, planning evacuation corridors

Ukraine’s state TV shows Ukrainian troops pull down Russian flag in Sudzha in Kursk