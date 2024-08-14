Ukraine’s state TV shows Ukrainian troops pull down Russian flag in Sudzha in Kursk

2 min read

Ukraine’s state television on Wednesday aired a report showing Ukrainian troops pulling down a Russian flag from an official building in the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region.



A video that state television said was taken on Wednesday shows a three-story building in the border town of Sudzha and three Ukrainian soldiers taking and pulling down a Russian flag shouting "Glory to Ukraine.”



A state TV correspondent in the town said Ukrainian forces were in full control of Sudzha, a key gas transshipment hub.



Thousands of Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border in the early hours of August 6 into Russia’s western Kursk region. Russian forces have so far failed to expel them after more than a week of intense battles.



The video also showed a column of burnt-out Russian vehicles at the entrance to Sudzha. It also showed empty streets with shops and official buildings undamaged.



