An image taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on August 8, 2024, shows a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian armoured vehicles outside the town of Sudzha, Kursk Region. (AFP)
An image taken from a handout footage released by the Russian defense ministry on August 8, 2024, shows a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian armored vehicles outside the town of Sudzha, Kursk region. (AFP)

Ukraine’s state TV shows Ukrainian troops pull down Russian flag in Sudzha in Kursk

Reuters
Published: Updated:
2 min read

Ukraine’s state television on Wednesday aired a report showing Ukrainian troops pulling down a Russian flag from an official building in the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region.

A video that state television said was taken on Wednesday shows a three-story building in the border town of Sudzha and three Ukrainian soldiers taking and pulling down a Russian flag shouting "Glory to Ukraine.”

A state TV correspondent in the town said Ukrainian forces were in full control of Sudzha, a key gas transshipment hub.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops rammed through the Russian border in the early hours of August 6 into Russia’s western Kursk region. Russian forces have so far failed to expel them after more than a week of intense battles.

The video also showed a column of burnt-out Russian vehicles at the entrance to Sudzha. It also showed empty streets with shops and official buildings undamaged.

