Ukraine says Russian missile targeted port infrastructure in Odesa

Russian forces attacked port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Odesa on Wednesday evening, injuring at least two people, Ukrainian officials said.



A port employee and a grain carrier driver were injured in the strike, the Prosecutor’s General office said on Telegram.

Russian forces used a ballistic missile, regional governor Oleh Kiper added.



Ukraine’s port infrastructure has suffered frequent Russian attacks since Russia withdrew last summer from a UN-brokered deal that had guaranteed safe shipments of Ukrainian grain.



Kyiv has since established its own maritime corridor for shipments.

