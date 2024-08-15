London’s MET police criticized over sex offender monitoring

2 min read

London’s under-fire Metropolitan Police force is failing to assess the risks posed by convicted sex offenders and online child abusers, an inspection report found Thursday.

People convicted of sex offences and suspects are subject to unannounced police visits to their home, but one high-risk offender had not been successfully visited since 2017, the police inspectorate report said.

“As such, this individual and the risk they pose to the community wasn’t being managed,” the report said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Despite this, there had been “no proactive consideration” of arresting the individual or issuing a warrant. The inspectorate also criticized the force for announcing too many visits in advance.

This, it said, potentially allowed the offender the opportunity to conceal material and devices and to appear as a lower risk. The inspectorate also rated the Met as inadequate in its investigation of crime with officers having “insufficient skills and experience to carry out good quality investigations.”

“We found examples of complex crimes being allocated to officers with only basic investigative training,” the report said.

“We even found crimes with obvious vulnerability, such as indecent images of children, extra-familial child abuse and sexual offences, that were being investigated by new recruits,” it added.

Earlier this year the same inspection watchdog said the Met’s response to the criminal and sexual exploitation of children was “not currently effective.”

In particular, it was alarmed by the force’s poor response when children were reported missing, adding that many officers failed to understand “the links between missing children and exploitation”.

The Met’s reputation has been dragged through the mud in recent years by a string of scandals including the kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard by a serving officer who was later jailed for the rest of his life.

In another case that shocked the public, a former officer last year received 36 life sentences for a “monstrous” string of 71 sexual offences, including rapes against 12 women.

In January 2023, the Met revealed that 1,071 officers in the 34,000-strong force had been under investigation for domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

Read more:

Eleven-year-old girl stabbed in London’s Leicester Square