Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine January 7, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in an area in the village of Rivne near the Pokrovsk town. (File photo: Reuters)

Russia says captured village close to key hub in east Ukraine

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Russia said Thursday its forces had captured Ivanivka, a frontline village just 15 kilometers (nine miles) from the Kyiv-held transport hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine.

Pokrovsk lies on the intersection of a key road that supplies Ukrainian troops and towns across the eastern front and has long been a target for the Russian army.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

In a daily briefing, the Russian defense ministry said its army units “liberated the village of Ivanovka” in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, using the Russian name for the village.

Russian forces have been inching towards Pokrovsk for months, taking a string of tiny villages in recent months as they seek to reach the outskirts of the city.

Moscow’s advances in the east come as Ukraine mounts an unprecedented cross-border attack into Russia’s Kursk region, claiming to have captured several dozen Russian villages.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A Ukrainian official told AFP over the weekend, on condition of anonymity, that the incursion had little effect on fighting in the east but that the “intensity of Russian attacks” had decreased slightly.

Read more:

Russian commander says Ukraine’s forces pushing along the border front

Ten killed, 35 hurt in Russian strike on supermarket in Ukraine’s east

After advancing in Russia’s Kursk region Ukraine troops brace for retribution

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size