Strategic bomber crashes in Russia’s Siberia

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region in Russia’s Siberia due to a technical malfunction, Izvestia newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The crew managed to eject, the ministry added.

