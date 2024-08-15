Theme
In this photo taken from video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, s Su-34 bomber of the Russian air force drops a glide bomb on Ukrainian positions in Ukraine's Sumy region that borders Russia's Kursk region. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Strategic bomber crashes in Russia’s Siberia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

A Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber crashed in the Irkutsk region in Russia’s Siberia due to a technical malfunction, Izvestia newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the Defense Ministry.

The crew managed to eject, the ministry added.

