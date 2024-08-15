Sweden says Ukraine has right to defend itself inside, outside its territory

1 min read

Ukraine has the right to defend itself both inside and outside its territory, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday, commenting on Ukraine’s military operation in Russia’s Kursk region.

He said NATO-member Sweden had not been informed of Ukraine’s plans ahead of time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine downs all 29 drones launched by Russia in overnight attack

Russia to evacuate thousands more from Kursk region attacked by Ukraine