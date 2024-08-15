Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Ukrainian soldiers from the 3rd Spartan Task Force Brigade are taking part in tactical and medical training exercises at an undisclosed location in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, July 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
Ukrainian soldiers taking part in tactical and medical training exercises at an undisclosed location in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Monday, July 22, 2024. (File photo: AP)

Sweden says Ukraine has right to defend itself inside, outside its territory

Reuters, Stockholm 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukraine has the right to defend itself both inside and outside its territory, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday, commenting on Ukraine’s military operation in Russia’s Kursk region.

He said NATO-member Sweden had not been informed of Ukraine’s plans ahead of time.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine downs all 29 drones launched by Russia in overnight attack

Russia to evacuate thousands more from Kursk region attacked by Ukraine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size