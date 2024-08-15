Theme
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and his daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra attend THACCA SPLASH - Soft Power Forum 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand, June 28, 2024. (Reuters)
Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party nominates daughter of ex-PM Shinawatra as new premier

Thailand’s Pheu Thai party has chosen 37-year-old Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of billionaire ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, as its candidate for prime minister, it announced on Thursday, a day after a court dismissed the incumbent premier in an ethics case.

“We decide to nominate Paetongtarn Shinawatra,” party secretary general Sorawong Thienthong told a press conference in Bangkok.

Lawmakers will vote Friday in parliament -- where Pheu Thai heads a governing coalition -- on whether to approve Paetongtarn as prime minister.

The vote comes after Thailand’s Constitutional Court sacked premier Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday after ruling he had breached regulations by appointing a cabinet minister with a criminal conviction.

Srettha was the third prime minister from Pheu Thai to be kicked out by the Constitutional Court and leaves office after less than a year.

Thai politics has endured two decades of chronic instability marked by coups, street protests and court orders.

Much of it has been fueled by the long-running battle by the military and pro-royalist establishment against progressive parties linked to Thaksin.

