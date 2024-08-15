Two killed, 12 injured in Russia guided bomb attacks on Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

1 min read

Russian guided bomb attacks on Thursday killed at least two people and injured 12 more in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, local authorities said.

The strike hit a civilian enterprise in Kupiansk district, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

A warehouse caught fire as a result of the strike, the regional prosecutors said on Telegram, adding that six employees were injured.

Six more people, including a 12-year-old child, were wounded in the Zolochiv village when Russian forces dropped two bombs, the regional police said on Telegram.

Administrative buildings, a kindergarten, and over 20 private homes were damaged in this attack, the police added.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, and the surrounding region have long been targeted by Russian attacks, and Moscow troops have for months been pummelling Ukraine’s border regions with highly destructive guided bombs.

Moscow denies targeting civilians or civilian infrastructure in its invasion of Ukraine, but thousands have been killed and injured in its strikes.

