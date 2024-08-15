Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
People run as police fire teargas during a coffin rally of anti-quota protesters at the University of Dhaka, a day after the clash with Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Bangladesh Awami League and anti-quota protesters, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 17, 2024. (Reuters)
People run as police fire teargas during a coffin rally of anti-quota protesters at the University of Dhaka, a day after the clash with Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party Bangladesh Awami League and anti-quota protesters, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 17, 2024. (Reuters)

UN to probe ‘atrocities’ during unrest that toppled Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

A United Nations team will travel to Bangladesh to investigate “atrocities” committed during the unrest that toppled premier Sheikh Hasina last week, the country’s interim government said in a statement Thursday.

“The United Nations is sending a UN fact finding team next week to probe atrocities committed during the Student Revolution in July and early this month,” the statement said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It added that the move had been discussed between UN human rights chief Volker Turk and interim Bangladeshi leader Muhammad Yunus during a phone call late Wednesday.

The statement said the fact-finding mission would be tasked with investigating “widespread human rights abuses.”

Hasina’s government was accused of many such abuses during her 15 years in power, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killing of political opponents.

She fled by helicopter to India -- where she remains -- 10 days ago as student-led protests flooded Dhaka’s streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule.

Read more:

India’s PM Modi voices concern over Bangladesh unrest, attacks on Hindus

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina issues first statement since fleeing country amid protests

Bangladesh court opens murder case against ex-premier Sheikh Hasina: Lawyer

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size