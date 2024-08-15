US, French naval forces conduct operations in Philippine Sea

1 min read

The US and French Navy conducted bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea on Tuesday to advance their interoperability “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific”, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement on Thursday.

Vessels involved in the operations included US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey and the French Navy Aquitane-class frigate FS Bretagne, with the ships conducting formation sailing, combined communication, and simulated refueling at sea, according to the statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Chinese air force actions in Scarborough shoal ‘aggressive, deceptive’: Philippines

Philippines, Germany commit to concluding broader defense agreement