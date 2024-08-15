Theme
The U.S. Navy Arleigh-Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur launches a harpoon surface-to-surface missile during Pacific Vanguard (PACVAN) quadrilateral exercises between Australia, Japan, Republic of Korea, and U.S. Naval forces in the Philippine Sea May 26, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
US, French naval forces conduct operations in Philippine Sea

Reuters, Beijing 
Published: Updated:
1 min read

The US and French Navy conducted bilateral operations in the Philippine Sea on Tuesday to advance their interoperability “in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific”, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement on Thursday.

Vessels involved in the operations included US Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey and the French Navy Aquitane-class frigate FS Bretagne, with the ships conducting formation sailing, combined communication, and simulated refueling at sea, according to the statement.

