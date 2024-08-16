Theme
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region on July 14, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Belarus warns of high chance of armed provocation from Ukraine

Reuters, Moscow
1 min read

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday that there was a high probability of an armed provocation from neighboring Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reported.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Khrenin’s comments came amid an ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia that began on August 6 when thousands of Kyiv’s troops smashed through Russia’s western border.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that Ukraine could attack Belarus and widen the war.

