Belarus warns of high chance of armed provocation from Ukraine

Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on Friday that there was a high probability of an armed provocation from neighboring Ukraine, the state-run Belta news agency reported.



Khrenin’s comments came amid an ongoing Ukrainian incursion into Russia that began on August 6 when thousands of Kyiv’s troops smashed through Russia’s western border.



Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a top ally of Vladimir Putin, warned on Thursday that Ukraine could attack Belarus and widen the war.

