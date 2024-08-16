China says will support democratic transition in Myanmar

1 min read

China will support a democratic transition in Myanmar and supports a regional plan to find a way out of the ongoing crisis in the Southeast Asian country, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday during a visit to Thailand.

Wang’s comments at a media conference came after he met with Myanmar’s junta chief Min Aung Hlaing during a visit to the war-torn country this week.

“China continues its commitment to restore peace and stability in Myanmar,” he said in translated remarks.

