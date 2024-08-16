Theme
A French Rafale fighter jet demonstrates the interception of a Belgian air force transport plane as they fly over France, January 14, 2020 as part of NATO drills to deter Russian planes from entering allied airspace. Picture taken January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
French jet crashes into sea, pilot dead

Reuters
1 min read

French authorities said they had found the body of the pilot whose plane crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Lavandou, southern France, during an airshow earlier on Friday.

The airshow was part of a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the allied forces’ D-Day landings in Provence.

The French Air Force said in a statement that the crash did not concern an aircraft of the airforce’s “Patrouille de France” aerobatics team but involved a Fouga Magister belonging to an association.

In a separate statement, the air force said that following the accident, the “Patrouille de France” had cancelled its aerial presentation.

“The pilots and the entire Air Force community would like to express their solidarity at this difficult time,” it said.

The crash comes just two days after two French military jets collided in eastern France, killing two military personnel and leaving a sole survivor.

