Christian Musema, a laboratory nurse, takes a sample from a child declared a suspected case of Mpox - an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that sparks off a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever; at the treatment centre in Munigi, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo July 19, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
IFRC: Shortage of testing, vaccines hampers mpox response in Africa

Far more diagnostic kits, treatments and vaccines need to be shipped to Africa to respond adequately to the outbreak of a new strain of the mpox virus there, an official of the Red Cross and Red Crescent humanitarian network said on Friday.

“There is a critical shortage of testing, treatment and vaccines across the continent. These shortages are severely hampering the ability to contain the outbreak,” Bronwyn Nichol of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said in a media call on Friday.

Mpox detected in patient who traveled from Gulf country to Pakistan: Health ministry

WHO confirms first case of mpox outside of Africa as outbreak spreads

Sweden reports first case of deadly mpox strain outside Africa

