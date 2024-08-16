Ukraine downs five Russia-launched drones during overnight attack, air force says

2 min read

Ukraine shot down all five Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack, the country’s air force said on Friday.



Russian forces also used three ballistic Iskander-M missiles during the attack, according to the air force’s statement on the Telegram messaging app.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Russia used three Shahed-type drones and two drones of an unidentified type for the attack, it said.



Reuters previously reported that Russia turned to using cheaply-made drones in some of its attacks on Ukraine to try to identify air defenses and act as decoys.



The governors of Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions reported no damage or casualties following the attack.



Air defense worked in the capital Kyiv overnight with no damage reported by the city’s authorities.



On Thursday, the military turned on the air alerts four times to notify the city’s residents about possible attacks.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The air alert has come on over 1,200 times in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion, authorities said on Friday.



Read more:

Ukraine would not have attacked Nord Stream without US approval: Russian diplomat

Russian strategic bomber crashes in Siberia, killing one crew member

US faces dilemma as Ukraine advances deeper into Russia with American arms