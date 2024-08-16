Ukraine says its forces advance 1-3 km in Russia’s Kursk region

2 min read

Ukraine’s army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Friday that Kyiv’s forces were advancing between one and three kilometers in some areas in Russia’s Kursk region.



Ukraine has said it has taken control of 82 settlements over an area of 1,150 square kilometers (444 square miles) in the region after it launched a major cross-border attack on Aug. 6.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



Briefing President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via video link, Syrskyi reported fighting in the area of Malaya Loknya, some 11.5 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.



“In general, the situation is under control, everything is carried out following the plan,” Syrskyi said in a video published by Zelenskyy on Telegram.



He said he hoped the fighting near Malaya Loknya would allow the Kyiv military to capture “many prisoners.”



Ukrainian officials reported that hundreds of Russian troops had been taken prisoners during the incursion, expressing hope it would speed up the swapping of Ukrainian fighters held in Russian captivity.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The Kursk region operation - we are strengthening our positions and replenishing ‘exchange fund’ for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said on X.



Syrskyi added that intense fighting continued in Ukraine’s frontline in the east, in particular in Toretsk and the strategic hub of Pokrovsk areas.

Read more:

Russia says captured village close to key hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine

UN says has asked Moscow for access to under-fire border areas

Russia says captured village close to key hub in east Ukraine