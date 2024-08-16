Theme
FILE PHOTO: Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo/File Photo
Pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline are pictured in Lubmin, Germany, March 8, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine would not have attacked Nord Stream without US approval: Russian diplomat

Reuters
Russia’s ambassador to Washington said on Friday that Ukraine would not have attacked the Nord Stream gas pipelines without the tacit approval of the United States, and that Russia would identify and punish those behind the attack.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Ukraine’s top military commander approved the 2022 attack on the gas pipelines despite a warning from the US Central Intelligence Agency to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy not to carry out the bombing.

“They seek to shift all responsibility to their Ukrainian puppets,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a statement on Nord Stream. “We will seek to identify the real perpetrators of the bombing and punish them.”

