Ukrainian strikes on Donetsk capital wound seven people, Russian official says

2 min read

A series of Ukrainian strikes wounded at least seven people and set a shopping center ablaze in the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Friday, the top Russian official in the region said.



“Since 12 noon today, the enemy has been carrying out targeted massive strikes on the Petrovsky district of the regional capital,” Denis Pushilin, the Russian-installed governor, posted on Telegram.



For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.



“According to preliminary information, seven civilians, including a teenager, were wounded. Data on theinjured continue to come in.”



Pushilin did not mention any fatalities. State news agency TASS earlier cited local authorities as saying at least two people were killed in the shelling of a shopping center, but there was no confirmation.



Pushilin said the “Galaktika” shopping center was engulfed in a fire of over 10,000 square meters (108,000 square feet) as a result of the attack and that authorities were still working to extinguish the blaze. Part of a local hospital was also damaged, he said.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The RIA news agency published video of huge clouds of smoke rising from what it said was the shopping center.

Read more:

Ukraine’s operation in Kursk needed to convince Russia to start fair talks, Kyiv says

Russia says captured village close to key hub of Pokrovsk in east Ukraine

Reports of false reconstruction efforts at war-hit Kyiv hospital spark outcry