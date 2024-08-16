Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking ‘transition’

2 min read

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims he defeated Nicolas Maduro in the disputed July 28 election, on Thursday demanded that the president allow a “political transition” to move forward.

The country’s CNE electoral council proclaimed Maduro the winner of a third, six-year term, giving him 52 percent of votes cast but without providing a detailed breakdown of the results -- prompting international condemnation.

The opposition says polling station-level results show Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old retired diplomat, defeated Maduro by a wide margin.

“I launch an appeal to Nicolas Maduro: respect the will of the Venezuelan people, you’re playing with the lives of millions of your compatriots!” Gonzalez Urrutia said in a video posted on social media, demanding that Maduro “allow a transition” to occur.

“The country’s economy is getting worse and worse with each passing day with no political solution in sight, and you are responsible for this tragedy,” he said.

“Without a political transition in Venezuela, there is no chance that we will attract significant investments,” he added.

“Venezuela deserves a future of stability, prosperity and peace, but in order to have that, the will of the people must be respected, and a transition to a government capable of restoring confidence and opening doors to economic development must be allowed.”

