Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Baruta's Municipal Police remove a barricade as people protest election results that awarded Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Baruta's Municipal Police remove a barricade as people protest election results that awarded Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro with a third term, in Caracas, Venezuela July 30, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Venezuela opposition candidate slams Maduro for blocking ‘transition’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, who claims he defeated Nicolas Maduro in the disputed July 28 election, on Thursday demanded that the president allow a “political transition” to move forward.

The country’s CNE electoral council proclaimed Maduro the winner of a third, six-year term, giving him 52 percent of votes cast but without providing a detailed breakdown of the results -- prompting international condemnation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The opposition says polling station-level results show Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old retired diplomat, defeated Maduro by a wide margin.

“I launch an appeal to Nicolas Maduro: respect the will of the Venezuelan people, you’re playing with the lives of millions of your compatriots!” Gonzalez Urrutia said in a video posted on social media, demanding that Maduro “allow a transition” to occur.

“The country’s economy is getting worse and worse with each passing day with no political solution in sight, and you are responsible for this tragedy,” he said.

“Without a political transition in Venezuela, there is no chance that we will attract significant investments,” he added.

“Venezuela deserves a future of stability, prosperity and peace, but in order to have that, the will of the people must be respected, and a transition to a government capable of restoring confidence and opening doors to economic development must be allowed.”

Read more:

White House appears to walk back Biden call for Venezuela election

US, Brazil float new Venezuela election despite government, opposition rebuffs

UN report questions ‘integrity’ of Venezuela elections results process

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size