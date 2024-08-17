Theme
A French police officer wears a jacket, identifying herself as Police identite judiciaire while walking from a metro station in Paris, on October 31, 2023. (File photo: AFP)
New Zealand diplomat reportedly beaten at home in Paris

AFP
Published:
1 min read

A New Zealand diplomat was involved in a “security incident” in Paris, officials in Wellington said Saturday, amid reports the individual was beaten and robbed at home.

“We can confirm that there has been a security incident involving a New Zealand Embassy staff member in Paris,” a spokesperson for New Zealand’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Embassy is supporting the staff member involved and is cooperating with French authorities. We are not commenting further out of respect for our staff member’s privacy.”

The condition of the unnamed embassy staff member was not given.

According to the Times of London, a 34-year-old diplomat was assaulted by two men who forced their way into the victim’s Paris flat on Thursday afternoon.

He was reportedly tied up, hit in the face with a pistol and robbed before his assailants left in a vehicle with stolen number plates.

The robbery in Paris’s affluent seventh arrondissement, a district home to many of the city’s most famous sites including the Eiffel Tower, is under investigation, the New York Times reported.

