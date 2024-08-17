Theme
A member of a drone unit of Ukraine’s 58th Motorized Brigade unpacks equipment near the frontline in the Donetsk region, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, Ukraine. (File photo: Reuters)
Ukraine air defense downs all 14 Russian drones fired: Air force

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down all 14 Russian drones fired in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the Shahed drones were downed over six Ukrainian regions in the south and center of the country.

