Ukraine air defense downs all 14 Russian drones fired: Air force

Ukraine’s air defenses shot down all 14 Russian drones fired in an overnight attack, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday.

The air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that the Shahed drones were downed over six Ukrainian regions in the south and center of the country.

