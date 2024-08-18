China’s vice premier to co-chair meeting between Chinese, Russian leaders in Moscow

1 min read

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will co-chair the 28th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government, together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Moscow on Aug. 19-20, Xinhua news reported on Sunday.

China on Monday urged all sides in the Ukraine war to de-escalate as Kyiv’s forces pierced deep into Beijing ally Russia’s Kursk border region.

Kyiv has deployed thousands of troops to the surprise operation, seizing the battlefield initiative after months of slow Russian advances across the east.

