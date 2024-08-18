Russian forces capture village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, TASS reports

1 min read

Russian forces took control of the village of Svyrydonivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the TASS state news agency reported on Sunday, citing the defense ministry.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

