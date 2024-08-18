Theme
FILE PHOTO: Russian army servicemen drive a tank on a street in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, April 6, 2024. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo
Russian army servicemen drive a tank on a street in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, April 6, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Russian forces capture village in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, TASS reports

Reuters
1 min read

Russian forces took control of the village of Svyrydonivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the TASS state news agency reported on Sunday, citing the defense ministry.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield report.

