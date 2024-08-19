Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting in Beijing, China May 16, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during a meeting in Beijing, China May 16, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Chinese Premier Li Qiang to visit Russia, Belarus this week

AFP
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
2 min read

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will visit Russia and Belarus this week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Monday.

“From August 20 to 23, Premier Li Qiang of the State Council will travel to Russia to chair the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government and visit Russia and Belarus,” the ministry said in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Li’s visit comes as China and Russia ramp up economic cooperation and diplomatic contacts. Their strategic partnership has only grown closer since the invasion of Ukraine, which China has never condemned.

China presents itself as a neutral party in the war and says it is not sending lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations. But China is a close political and economic ally of Russia, and NATO members have branded Beijing a “decisive enabler” of the war.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko visited China twice last year, promising in December to be a “reliable partner” to Beijing.

Belarus relies heavily on Russia for political and financial support, and was used as a launchpad for Moscow’s assault against Ukraine in February 2022.

In July it officially joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, becoming the tenth member of the expanding bloc of nations Beijing sees as a potential counterweight to the world order led by the United States.

Read more:

China urges de-escalation as Ukraine advances in Russia offensive

Belarus’ Lukashenko says nearly a third of army sent to Ukraine border, Belta reports

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size