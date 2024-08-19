Theme
A view shows a building, damaged during a recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in controlled by Ukrainian army the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia August 16, 2024. (Reuters)
A view shows a building, damaged during a recent fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in controlled by Ukrainian army the town of Sudzha, Kursk region, Russia August 16, 2024. (Reuters)

Russian marines capture group of Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region: RIA

Reuters
Published: Updated:
1 min read

Russian marines have captured a group of 19 Ukrainian soldiers in Russia’s Kursk region, the state RIA news agency reported on Monday, describing the Ukrainians as “saboteurs.”

RIA published what it said was video of the captured troops.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Reuters could not independently confirm the incident.

