Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 31, 2024. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine repels Russian attack on Kyiv, other regions: Air Force

Reuters, Kyiv 
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

Ukraine’s air defense units repelled Russia’s overnight air attack, including on Kyiv, destroying all 11 drones that Moscow launched, targeting Ukraine’s territory, Ukraine’s air force said on Monday.

The drones were destroyed over the Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Donetsk regions, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters’ witnesses heard blasts in what sounded like air defense units at work on Kyiv’s outskirts early on Monday.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

There were no immediate reports of any damage due to the attack or falling drone debris.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin arrives in Azerbaijan for state visit

Ukrainian drones spark fuel fire in south Russia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more Best moments: Riz Khan interviews Andrew Tate, Bassem Youssef, Bill Gates and more
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size