Employees work on electricity networks near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Employees work on electricity networks near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 22, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

Ukraine to return to power cuts amid hot weather and a lack of generation

Reuters
2 min read

Ukraine will cut power for some consumers again on Monday due to a power generation shortage after Russian attacks on its energy system and increased consumption due to hot weather, the Ukrainian power grid operator and the energy ministry said.

Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector have intensified since the spring, resulting in blackouts in many regions and forcing Kyiv to start large-scale electricity imports from the European Union.

The restrictions will be in effect from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm Kyiv time, Ukrenergo said.

Ukraine significantly limited energy supplies in July due to the repair of several key nuclear power units and record high temperatures.

The restrictions almost disappeared in August after reactors were brought back on line and temperatures dropped.

Ukrainian officials have said that the country lost almost half of its power production capacity because of the attacks.

