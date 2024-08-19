Zelenskyy says Ukraine is achieving its goals in offensive in Russia’s Kursk

1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said his troops were meeting their objectives in their offensive in Russia’s Kursk region, launched almost two weeks ago.

“We are achieving our goals. This morning we have another replenishment of the (prisoner of war) exchange fund for our country,” Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv sent troops over the border on August 6, in the biggest such attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, said the offensive was aimed at creating a “buffer zone” on Russian territory to shield its own population from strikes – while Russia has denounced the attack.

Kyiv also said the incursion into Russian territory was aimed at forcing Russia to negotiate on “fair” terms as Ukrainian troops are struggling on the eastern front.

Shortly after Zelenskyy’s announcement, Ukraine’s top commander Oleksandr Syrsky put out a similar statement.

“We are achieving new results in the Kursk region and have replenished the exchange fund,” he said.

