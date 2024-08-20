Australia and Indonesia seal treaty-level defense pact

2 min read

Australia and Indonesia agreed a treaty-level defense cooperation agreement which allow Australian and Indonesian militaries to operate from each others countries, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday.

“It will be a vital plank for our two countries to support each others security, which is vital to both countries, but also to the stability of the region that we share,” Albanese told a joint press conference in Canberra with Indonesia President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Australia and Indonesia share the worlds longest maritime boundary and already collaborate on a number of issues, including security, people-trafficking and drug smuggling.

“The map really determines that Australia and Indonesia as the closest of neighbors have a shared destiny, but from this moment forth, that destiny is very much defined by deep strategic trust,” Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said.

Australia has struck a number of defense deals in recent years, most notably the AUKUS military alliance with the United States and Great Britain that angered China.

Prabowo said at a forum last November that Indonesia was committed to its policy of non-alignment and would keep good ties with both China and the United States.

Read more:

US approves export controls for Australia and UK, boosting AUKUS defense pact

Two French pilots missing as Rafale jets collide mid-air

US Navy’s newest air-to-air missile could tilt balance in South China Sea