Bangladesh interim govt. focused on economy, political stability and justice: Lawyer

As the interim government of Mohammed Yunus leads a country that saw weeks of deadly violence and mass protests, national reconciliation and political stability are the “biggest tasks” to tackle, Bangladeshi lawyer Irene Khan said.

Speaking to Al Arabiya English’s Tom Watson, the UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion said Yunus is “not in this job for the long haul.”

Yunus, who is a Nobel Peace Prize awardee, took over the leadership of Bangladesh after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country, following nationwide protests over a job quota.

Over her 15 years of rule, the country has seen some economic growth and civil stability. However, she was accused of becoming an authoritarian leader over time and has been linked to extrajudicial killings.

Khan described the late-stage Hasina as a leader who had lost “total contact with her people” and “had no idea of what was happening” at the ground level.

Hasina is reportedly in India. New Delhi is historically a supporter of the former premier and a long-standing ally of its neighbor.

Khan said Bangladesh would stand to benefit from maintaining friendly relations with India, even under Yunus’s rule.

“India is a big neighbor and obviously, Yunus’s government and the Bangladeshi people would like to have good, strong, healthy ties with India,” Khan said.

“India is a big trading partner for us as well. There’s a lot of Indian investment in the country. So, certainly, everyone wants a positive relationship with India. India on its side has to understand that the people of this country will decide the fate of their country, and that is up to us.”

‘A more equal society’

“What the young people are demanding is change,” Khan said.

“They don’t want the same kind of corrupt government deals being done in the backroom. A lot of economic growth is taking place, but it doesn’t benefit the people. Inequality is growing. They have renamed themselves as the anti-discrimination movement. So, they’re looking for a more just, a more equal society.”

The widespread, youth-led movement that toppled Hasina rose out of demonstrations against public sector job quotas for families of veterans of the 1971 War of Independence from Pakistan, seen by critics as a means to reserve jobs for allies of Hasina’s Awami League party.

Economic distress caused by costly imports, high inflation, rising unemployment, and smaller reserves also contributed to the anger.

More than 450 people were killed during the protests.

The United Nations is sending a team to investigate the “atrocities” committed during the unrest.

