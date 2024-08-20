Biden hails Harris as their party’s future in DNC speech, receives standing ovation

5 min read

President Joe Biden cemented the Democratic Party’s embrace of Kamala Harris as its leader in the fight for the White House against Republican Donald Trump with a convention speech on Monday that hailed his vice president as the party’s future.

Biden took center stage on opening night of the Democratic National Convention, drawing an extended standing ovation from the party faithful, who have swiftly moved on without him.

Wiping away tears after being introduced by his daughter Ashley and waving to the crowd that held signs saying, “We (heart) Biden,” a smiling Biden said: “I love you.”

“Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy and for America? Let me ask you, are you ready to elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz?” Biden said.

Biden’s address in Chicago kicked off a four-day event fueled by enthusiasm for Harris and relief that Biden abandoned his own reelection bid and endorsed her to replace him.

The president’s reluctant decision to step aside on July 21 came after heavy pressure from party leaders who worried the 81-year-old incumbent was too old to win or serve another four years.

Biden, who served as No. 2 to the nation’s first Black president, Barack Obama, is now urging Democrats to unite behind a candidate who, if triumphant on Nov. 5, would become the first woman, who is also Black and South Asian, to be elected US president.

The party’s chances of winning have improved dramatically with Harris’ candidacy, based on opinion polls, fundraising and the sizable crowds she has attracted.

Instead of his hoped-for high-profile speech on Thursday to accept the Democratic nomination for another four-year term, Biden was the main event at the start of the Chicago convention on Monday before traveling to California for a vacation.

In his speech, Biden touted his administration’s accomplishments - boosting the US economy and strengthening US alliances abroad - and made the case for Americans to elect Harris as his White House successor.

He condemned the racism and white supremacy that continue to plague America, saying they had no place in the nation.

Earlier in the evening, Harris made a surprise appearance, drawing cheers from the crowd as she vowed to defeat her Republican rival Donald Trump, 78, in the Nov. 5 election.

Harris, 59, will formally accept the nomination on Thursday.

“Let us fight for the ideals we hold dear and let us always remember, when we fight we win!” Harris said to the roar of the crowd.

Democrats also cheered their failed 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, whose loss to Trump in 2016 dashed hopes of installing the first woman in the White House.

Clinton, who became the first woman to secure a major US party’s presidential nomination, drew a standing ovation as she took the stage on Monday.

“The story of my life and the history of our country is that progress is possible, but not guaranteed,” said Clinton, who also lost her bid for the 2008 nomination to Obama.

She praised Biden for bringing decency, dignity and competency to the White House.

“And now, we are writing a new chapter in America’s story,” Clinton said. “Kamala has the character, experience and vision to lead us forward.”

Clinton took several shots at her former nemesis. “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial, and when he woke up, he made his own kind of history, the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions,” she said to laughter.

While Democrats gathered for their national nominating convention, thousands of protesters assembled at a nearby park to pressure delegates to drop the party’s military support for Israel’s Gaza offensive.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were fewer than the tens of thousands that organizers had predicted, but a splinter group left the main march and breached a security perimeter near the convention center, drawing riot police who detained four people.

Harris is riding a historic whirlwind into the convention: her campaign has broken fundraising records, packed arenas with supporters, and turned opinion polls in some battleground states in Democrats’ favor.

Biden dropped his reelection bid after his disastrous debate performance against Trump on June 27 prompted longtime allies, major donors and other party supporters to demand he step aside.

Polls a month ago showed Trump with a clear lead over Biden, but Harris has closed the gap both nationally and in many of the highly competitive states, including Pennsylvania, that will play a decisive role in the election.

