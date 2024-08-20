Britain, Israel leaders agree regional de-escalation is in everyone’s interests

1 min read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday agreed that regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, Starmer’s office said in a statement following a phone call between the two.



Starmer’s office said the leaders agreed the impact of “miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides.” Starmer also used the call to express his condolences after Israel said it had retrieved the bodies of six hostages from the Gaza Strip.

