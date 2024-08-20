Theme
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivers a speech in London, Britain, July 6, 2024. (Reuters)
Britain, Israel leaders agree regional de-escalation is in everyone’s interests

Reuters
1 min read

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israel’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday agreed that regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, Starmer’s office said in a statement following a phone call between the two.

Starmer’s office said the leaders agreed the impact of “miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides.” Starmer also used the call to express his condolences after Israel said it had retrieved the bodies of six hostages from the Gaza Strip.

For the latest updates on the Israel-Palestine conflict, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

Hamas says Biden remarks ‘green light’ for Israel to continue war

Blinken in Egypt seeking progress toward Gaza ceasefire deal

Hezbollah says fired ‘intense rocket barrages’ at Israeli positions

