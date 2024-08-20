Theme
A passenger wheels his luggage near an Air Canada logo at Toronto Pearson International Airport on April 1, 2020 in Toronto, Canada. (AFP)
Canada airports hit by partial outage

A partial systems outage impacted airports in Canada on Tuesday, according to a Canada Border Services Agency’s post on X.

“There is currently a partial systems outage impacting airports. We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and thank you for your patience,” read the post.

Toronto Pearson International Airport also posted on X, confirming the outage at primary inspection kiosks at terminals one and three. The airport warned travellers that they may face “longer than normal wait times at customs.”

