Canada airports hit by partial outage

1 min read

A partial systems outage impacted airports in Canada on Tuesday, according to a Canada Border Services Agency’s post on X.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

CBSA is experiencing a systems outage at the Primary Inspection Kiosks (PIK) in Terminals 1 and 3. You may experience longer than normal wait times at customs. @CanBorder https://t.co/Xe42qwP1ph — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) August 20, 2024

“There is currently a partial systems outage impacting airports. We are working with partners on fixing the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this outage may cause and thank you for your patience,” read the post.

Toronto Pearson International Airport also posted on X, confirming the outage at primary inspection kiosks at terminals one and three. The airport warned travellers that they may face “longer than normal wait times at customs.”

Read more:

CrowdStrike says over 97 percent of Windows sensors back online

Canada immigration minister says temporary worker program needs reform

Canada, Australia boost military cooperation amid rising tensions with China