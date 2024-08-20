Theme
People evacuated from a fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kursk region sit next to tents at a temporary residence center in Kursk, Russia, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (AP Photo)
Over 122,000 people left Russia’s Kursk: Report

Reuters, Moscow 
1 min read

More than 122,000 people have left Russia’s Kursk region, from which authorities have ordered evacuations since Ukraine mounted a major incursion two weeks ago, state news agency TASS quoted the emergencies ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Russian forces have been fighting Ukrainian troops there since Aug. 6, when thousands of Kyiv’s troops smashed through Russia’s western border in a major embarrassment for the Russian military top brass.

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

