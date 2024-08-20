Philippines says China coast guard affecting confidence in South China Sea

2 min read

The Philippines on Tuesday said China’s coast guard was not helping efforts to build confidence in the South China Sea, after accusing it of ramming and damaging its vessels in the latest in a succession of altercations.

The Philippines urges China to refrain from aggressive actions and adhere to international law, said Alexander Lopez, a spokesperson for the country’s maritime council, an inter-ministerial body that formulates policy on the South China Sea.

The latest incident took place near the Sabina Shoal, as the Philippines conducted a resupply mission to two islands it occupies in the Spratly chain, parts of which are also contested by China, Vietnam and Malaysia.

China has challenged Manila’s account and said the Philippine coast guard acted in an “unprofessional and dangerous” manner.

Lopez at a briefing at the presidential palace said the council expressed “serious concern over the deliberate harassment and infringement by China” on the Philippines sovereignty and sovereign rights in the South China Sea.

China’s actions have drawn condemnation from treaty ally, the United States which described them as “dangerous” and “reckless”, while Japan through its embassy in Manila also expressed serious concern while reiterating its call for peaceful settlement of disputes.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, deploying an armada of coast guard vessels to protect what it considers its territory, hundreds of kilometers off its mainland. An international arbitral tribunal has said Beijing’s claim has no basis under international law.

The Philippines has been testing China’s resolve with increased coast guard activity in disputed areas of its exclusive economic zone, including resupply missions that have angered China, which sees the moves as deliberate provocations.

