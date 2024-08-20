Putin visits Chechnya for first time since 2011

2 min read

Russian President Vladimir Putin flew into Chechnya on Tuesday and met its leader Ramzan Kadyrov on his first visit to the North Caucasus region since 2011.

Kadyrov, a key Kremlin ally, says he has deployed thousands of fighters to help the Kremlin with its Ukraine offensive.

Putin in May said that he planned to visit Chechnya on Kadyrov’s invitation, saying “I will do everything possible for this trip to take place.”

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Footage posted by RIA Novosti news agency and Kadyrov showed Putin shaking hands with Kadyrov and other officials after alighting from his helicopter in the main city of Grozny.

Putin then put an arm round Kadyrov’s shoulder and hugged him before they got into a limousine together.

Kadyrov wrote on Telegram that there would be a “packed program” of events.

“Vladimir Vladimirovich despite the hard working day is full of energy and ready to visit several places in Chechnya,” he wrote.

Putin earlier Tuesday visited other North Caucasus regions including Kabardino-Balkaria and North Ossetia.

In North Ossetia, he visited the Beslan school where more than 330 people died in a 2004 siege by Chechen rebels and knelt at a memorial.

Putin also met mothers who lost their children and likened the attackers to Ukrainians now mounting an incursion in Russia’s Kursk region.

While Putin has rarely visited Chechnya in recent years, the region has shaped him as a politician.

He launched the second Chechen war in 1999 while still prime minister, which helped define his strongman reputation and made him popular with many Russians.

Putin-loyalist Kadyrov has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist, seeking to stamp out a lingering Islamist rebellion and any forms of dissent, and massively reconstructing Grozny.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Putin appointed Kadyrov as leader in 2007 when he was aged just 30, after his father Akhmat Kadyrov was assassinated by a bomb at a stadium in 2004.

On Tuesday, Putin began his visit by laying flowers at Akhmat Kadyrov’s grave, Interfax news agency reported.

Read more:

Russia’s Putin likens Ukraine’s Kursk incursion to school massacre

Russia says it thwarts attacks in Kursk region, advances in east Ukraine

Czechs will buy ammunition for Ukraine with income from frozen Russian assets