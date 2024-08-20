Russian strike on Ukrainian children’s cafe in Zaporizhzhia leaves minors injured

1 min read

Russia struck a children’s cafe in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region, injuring at least three minors, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

One child was in serious condition after the strike on Malokaterynivka village, Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram messaging app.

He did not specify the type of weapon used.

The Russian military occupied part of the region soon after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and it regularly strikes areas there held by Kyiv.

