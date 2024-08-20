Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Other Sites
People stand near destroyed residential buildings at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region Ukraine June 24, 2024. REUTERS/Alina Smutko
People stand near destroyed residential buildings at a site of a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region Ukraine on June 24, 2024. (Reuters)

Zelenskyy says situation near Toretsk and Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s east is ‘difficult’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Read Mode
100% Font Size
1 min read

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday the situation on Ukraine’s eastern frontline, near the strategic logistics hub of Pokrovsk, and also close to Toretsk, was “difficult.”

For the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, visit our dedicated page.

Ukraine’s General Staff said on Facebook that 14 combat clashes had been reported in the Toretsk area and 34 in the Pokrovsk sector since the start of the day.

Ukraine’s army chief said its forces have advanced 28-35 kilometers (17 to 22 miles) in Russia’s Kursk region while Moscow was moving some of its troops from other directions to strengthen positions there.

Oleksandr Syrskyi told a briefing broadcast by national TV that Russia was also sending additional troops to the Pokrovsk region in Ukraine’s east, which has seen the most intense fighting of late in Russia’s two-and-half-year-old invasion.

Read more:

Russia says captured key hub of New York in east Ukraine

Ukraine’s Russia incursion may be hard to sustain: Analysts

Germany vows continued support for Ukraine despite report of budget cuts

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending

Al Arabiya’s top content is selected based on the number of total views per day. Read each day’s most popular articles here.

Al Arabiya’s trending content is based on the number of active viewers. Discover what our readers find interesting in real time.

Before you go
Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus Lawyer Irene Khan on Bangladesh turmoil, interim government led by Mohammed Yunus
Explore More
  • Read Mode
    100% Font Size