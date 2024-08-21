Argentina clears quarantined cargo ship after crew member tests negative for mpox

1 min read

Health officials in Argentina said on Wednesday that a test to determine if a crew member on a quarantined grains cargo ship was infected with the mpox virus had come back negative, according to a statement from the health ministry.

The crew member, an Indian national who had developed cyst-like skin lesions on his chest and face, was working on the ship that was traveling along a key commodities route near the inland river port city of Rosario.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Authorities had quarantined the ship in the Parana River as a precaution.

In its statement, the health ministry said the individual tested negative for mpox, but positive for chicken pox.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the virus spread rapidly in Africa. A day later, a case of the clade 1b variant was confirmed in Sweden, the first sign of its spread outside Africa.

Read more:

Argentine authorities quarantine cargo ship over suspected mpox case

Mpox killed 548 people in DR Congo since start of 2024

Europe must prepare for more mpox cases: EU health agency