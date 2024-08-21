Boeing suspends 777X flight test after failure in engine part

3 min read

Boeing has suspended flight testing of its new 777X wide-body jet after identifying the failure of a part connecting the engine to the body of the aircraft, the latest in a long line of quality control issues for the troubled US aerospace giant.

“During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed,” the US aerospace giant told AFP in a statement.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready,” it added, confirming an earlier report by specialist website The Air Current.

Boeing has been beset in recent years with concerns about safety and quality control, with a near-catastrophic incident on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX in January bringing renewed pressure on the company.

Boeing’s new chief executive Kelly Ortberg, 64, took over earlier this month on a pledge to restore trust in the embattled manufacturer, and announced he would be based in Seattle to be close to the firm’s commercial airplane programs.

Trouble in the family

Boeing’s 777X widebody program, unveiled in November 2013, is the latest addition to its popular 777 family.

The new twin-aisle aircraft is destined to be the world’s largest twin-engine jet in operation. More than 500 777X aircraft have already been ordered, but have yet to enter commercial service.

The part that brought about the suspension of flight testing is custom to the 777-9 model, and connects the engine to the aircraft structure, Boeing said.

The other 777-9s used for testing are all currently being inspected following the incident, it added.

Boeing’s new aircraft will be available in three models: the 777-8, the 777-9 and the 777-8 cargo.

The aircraft’s entry into service was originally scheduled for 2020, but due to problems during the certification process it has now been delayed to 2025.

Although the 777X has still not received the go-ahead from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing did cross an important milestone in July this year.

Following a large number of test flights, it obtained permission to start testing the 777-9 with FAA representatives on board.

Orders rebound

Boeing named aerospace veteran Kelly Ortberg as its next CEO on the same day it reported a $1.4 billion loss for the second quarter of the year, with profits hurt by poor performance in its commercial division.

But since then, the company has enjoyed some rare positive news, with new plane orders picking up in July.

Boeing said it had booked 72 orders -- including 57 for its flagship 737 MAX aircraft -- in the wake of the Farnborough International Airshow in the United Kingdom.

And a few days later, Boeing announced that El AL had finalized orders for up to 31 737 MAX aircraft, marking the largest purchase of airplanes in the Israeli flag carrier’s 76-year history.

Read more:

New Boeing CEO pledges to ‘reset’ relations with worker union

Boeing to make design changes to prevent future 737 MAX 9 door panel blowout