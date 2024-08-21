Chinese body says EU draft on EV tariffs lacks objectivity, fairness

1 min read

The European Union’s draft findings from an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles (EV) lack objectivity and fairness, a Chinese industry body said on Wednesday.



The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products (CCCME) said it urges the European Commission to proceed from the overall interests of China-EU cooperation, and work with China to reach a balanced solution.

The CCCME will continue to respond on behalf of China’s EV industry and defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese EV firms through various means, it added in a statement.

