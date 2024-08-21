Hope fading as search for missing Sicily yacht enters third day

3 min read

Searches resumed for a third day Wednesday on the wreck of a luxury yacht that sank off Sicily, with hope fading that the six missing passengers would be found alive.

The search operation, which involves specialist divers aided by an underwater drone, continued until late on Tuesday and resumed at first light on Wednesday morning, firefighters said.

The 56-metre (185 feet) British-flagged “Bayesian” was anchored with 10 crew and 12 passengers on board when it was struck by a waterspout -- akin to a mini-tornado -- before dawn on Monday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One body was found in the hours after the sinking, believed to be the yacht’s chef, and 15 people were rescued.

But UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter Hannah, his lawyer Christopher Morvillo and his wife Neda, and Jonathan Bloomer, the chair of Morgan Stanley International, and his wife Judy remain missing.

Firefighters said on Tuesday evening that divers had entered the inside of the wreck, but that it was a “long and complex” operation. The yacht is largely intact, resting on the seabed some 50 meters down.

Despite eyewitness testimonies that the 75-metre mast had snapped, reports on Wednesday suggested that it too, survived the incident.

A coastguard official, Captain Vincenzo Zagarola, had told Italian radio on Tuesday morning that it was “difficult to imagine” that the search would end well.

But experts noted that superyachts such as “Bayesian” were designed with watertight subdivisions.

“There are records of survivors found in such air pockets,” noted Dr. Jean-Baptiste Souppez, a UK engineering expert and fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects, in a commentary provided by the Science Media Centre.

He noted the case of Nigerian sailor Harrison Okene, who was rescued in 2013 after spending nearly three days trapped in an air pocket after his ship capsized in rough seas off the Nigerian coast. But he added: “Whether air pockets formed on the Bayesian is simply impossible to predict.”

The passengers were guests of Lynch -- an entrepreneur sometimes referred to as Britain’s Bill Gates -- to celebrate his acquittal in a massive US fraud case.

The 59-year-old was acquitted on all charges in a San Francisco court in June after he was accused of an $11 billion fraud linked to the sale of his software firm Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard.

Read more:

Who is Mike Lynch? A look at the British tech tycoon missing from a yacht in Sicily

After yacht sinks, experts say Mediterranean growing more dangerous